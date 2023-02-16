The Vonda Golden Age Club is currently running a unique fundraiser to update the electricity in their facility to accommodate a new stove that was donated by Sylvia Boyenko. Every Wednesday from now until the end of March, the ladies of the Golden Age Club will be baking up fresh homemade bread that will be available for purchase through pre-ordering. It has been said that nothing can bring back the memories of childhood like the smell of bread baking and amazingly it doesn’t matter whether one's mother actually made homemade bread or not. For many, simply hearing the words fresh homemade bread can trigger a ‘scent memory’ where individuals can almost smell it even though it is not actually present.
So, why do smells sometimes trigger powerful memories, especially emotional ones? The abbreviated answer is that the regions of our brains that juggle smells, memories and emotions are very much intertwined. In fact, the way that your sense of smell is wired to your brain is unique among your senses.
A scent is a chemical particle that floats in through the nose and into the brain's olfactory bulbs, where the sensation is converted into a form that's readable by the brain. Brain cells then carry that information to a tiny area of the brain called the amygdala, where emotions are processed, and then to the adjoining hippocampus, where learning and memory formation take place. That results in an intimate and unique connection between emotions, memories and scents. This is why memories triggered by scents as opposed to memories generated by other senses are "experienced as more emotional and more evocative," said Rachel Herz, an adjunct assistant professor of psychiatry and human behavior at Brown University in Rhode Island.
Whatever the scientific reason, there is no denying the lure of fresh bread. The ladies of the Vonda Golden Age Club may have struck upon an emotional magnet stronger than chocolate when it comes to fundraising. Orders for bread and/or buns must be made by the Sunday before the pickup date. Then three days later, the orders can be picked up at the Golden Age Club on Main Street in Vonda between 3:30 and 6 pm on Wednesdays.
Fresh baked white or whole wheat bread can be ordered for $4 per loaf, while regular buns are also available for $4 per dozen. Cheese buns can be ordered for $8 per dozen, and sticky buns for $20 per dozen.
Orders can be made by calling or texting Diane or Lilian at 306-921-5033. So why not give in to those emotional memories and support their efforts to pay for the electrical upgrade at the Vonda Golden Age Club.