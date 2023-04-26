Taber Food Bank Society celebrated National Volunteer Week, which ran from April 16-23, in style. Naomi Wiebe of the Taber Food Bank Society noted the organization held a lunch on April 11.
Wiebe says that in 2022, the Taber Food Bank Society had a total of 87 volunteers give of their time, for a total of 3,890.75 volunteer hours. The Taber Food Bank, Wiebe says, has approximately 17 volunteers who come in at least once a week to volunteer, with some of them coming in two to four days a week.
The volunteers, Wiebe states, have all been with the organization for varying amounts of time with one volunteer being part of it for over 20 years. A couple of other volunteers, Wiebe says, have been with the Food Bank for between 11-16 years and half a dozen volunteers have been with the Food Bank for 6-10 years.
“Our volunteers have a variety of roles,” Wiebe said. “Some drive our van to pick up donated items from the local Co-op, IGA, and Walmart stores. Others work in the facility, helping to organize, clean, sort donations, stock shelves, make hampers, and drive the forklift. Our volunteers tend to gravitate towards jobs that fit their skill set. We have some volunteers who come in once or twice a month, and others who come in once or twice a year, depending on what their schedules look like.”
Wiebe says that people who are interested in volunteering can contact the Taber Food Bank Society Office at 403-223-1833 and inquire about available opportunities. The Food Bank, Wiebe says, actually has a few upcoming fundraising events, such as June’s Stuff-A-Bus and the 50/50 fundraiser event at Cornfest in August, that are currently being advertised in their monthly newsletter, which can be found on https://taberfoodbank. weebly.com/, and on their Facebook (https:// www.facebook.com/taberfoodbank), Instagram (@ taberfoodbank), and Twitter (@TaberFoodBank) pages.
Spider Entertainment, Wiebe adds, has also invited the Taber Food Bank to hold a 50/50 event at Cornstock 2023, which will be held on July 28-29, 2023. Wiebe says that those who wish to volunteer regularly are asked to get a criminal record check and sign confidentiality waivers.
“The food bank would not be able to offer the services we do without the help and commitment of our volunteers,” Wiebe said. “Our volunteers are the best; they are the lifeblood of our organization! We greatly appreciate everything that they do.”