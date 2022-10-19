A key thing to any new business opening is trying to differentiate yourself from other businesses in the area. Naturally Yours IDA Pharmacy at 5207 47 Ave, in Taber is trying to do that by combining natural medicine as well as more traditional pharmaceutical practices. Latisha Schmid, owner of Naturally Yours IDA Pharmacy, is a registered pharmacist with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy, and is currently studying herbalism at Wild Rose College in Alberta and holistic nutrition at the Pacific Rim College in BC.
“I’ve been a pharmacist for 17 years and I’ve been working at several pharmacies in the area. I’ve seen the need for a change in pharmacy and the way it’s been practising,” said Schmid. “I think it’s good to combine pharmacy along with natural health and wellness and herbal medicine in a one-stop shop. Over the course of the last few years, there has been a real change in people — they’ve become more focused on natural health and wellness and trying to find natural alternatives to staying healthy rather than reaching for a pharmaceutical medication. I think it’s important that we try and bring it all together so that people have options rather than just focusing on drugs. Of course, there is a time and place for pharmaceutical medications however, I think our current medical system has become one of a sick system. We are not preventing disease and chronic illnesses we are treating people when they become sick or ill. More than ever, we need education on preventative measures rather than treating people when they are sick and become ill.”
Following this intro about their business, Schmid briefly then discussed what inspired them to open their business before discussing what other things they would like to offer at their pharmacy.
“I’m more of a helper, I like to help people and get to know people on a personal level — there’s a lot of sick people in the world right now, including mental illness, chronic illnesses of all kinds, and I think with education and knowledge, more people can help themselves. Really, if they know who to talk to or know about the different natural health and holistic options available, they can truly help themselves. I’ve never been in business before, so I’m learning so many new things with the business, but I would like to have more point of care testing come in and that kind of thing; diabetic testing, cholesterol testing, vitamin D — I just got some kits in today. I provide medication reviews with the intent to help reduce patients’ medication burden. There’s lots of different things that we can do to help prevent illness, through education on diet, lifestyle, blood work and using other holistic modalities. I would like to bring in some more programs to focus on helping people that way."
With Schmid taking courses from two different colleges, she is hoping that can help her business succeed.
“We’re friendly, personable and caring here. I have German speaking staff and I’m taking a lot of courses. I’m starting to expand on my knowledge base, not just pharmaceutical-wise — taking holistic nutrition as well as some herbal medicine courses,” said Schmid. “I’m starting to get more of a knowledge base, which encompasses all areas of health rather than just focusing on pharmaceutical medicine. I think it is an asset to have everything in one place so that you can talk to your pharmacist about everything. I think as a pharmacist, some of us can be very biased and I think that we need to get rid of those biases, that just focus on pharmaceutical drugs but rather look at the whole person and all the ways in which we can stay healthy. I think by combining everything in one, I feel like it is more helpful to the community and to people in general for their health.”
Finally, Schmid discussed how the pharmacy is open to everyone, and how they could help you out even if they’re not carrying what you are exactly looking for.
“I’m open to having all walks of life come into the pharmacy, just to check it out or to find out what we have to offer. I may have things that they offer but at least we can get an idea of what people looking for and would like to see brought to our town,” said Schmid. “I’m open to new ideas and eventually I would like to set up some talks for people to learn about more natural ways of healing like using herbs. Some of the most powerful medicines can be found in our own kitchen spice cupboard. They can help you in so many ways instead of running to the pharmacy for over-the-counter products for things like coughs and colds. We have so much in our own backyard.”
If you are interested in shopping or checking out Naturally Yours IDA Pharmacy, they are open from the hours of 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.