The beautification process continues in Callander, with a new addition to Centennial Park. A new bench swing was installed last Tuesday, much to the delight of local swingers. Folks are coming from all over to enjoy the new amenity, the park itself has become quite the beacon for residents since the new playground and pavilion have been installed.
“It was always part of the plan,” Mayor Robb Noon said of the swing. “When we added the walkway last year, we included little jut-outs along the path for things we planned to add.” Like the swing, which was built in-house by the public works team.
“We’re also trying to get that chair done,” Noon added, speaking of the iconic big yellow Callander chair that stands within the park. “We’re still hopeful that will be done this year.”
A few weeks ago, the municipality put out a call on social media for volunteers to help with that project. Many people responded, Noon said, “we got a great response from that,” so the municipality will be working with a local builder to build another chair to replace the current one.
“Hopefully by the end of fall,” he noted. The call for help was also useful because “all of these people who responded, they start bringing other ideas to the table,” on how to improve the parks, which adds to the list of possible beautification ideas.
Is there an end to this beauty? Mayor Noon explained that yes, there is. The Centennial Park upgrades are near complete — “we might just add a few more flowers,” for decoration, Noon said.
And do keep an eye out for the revamped version of the big yellow chair, which may be surrounded by flowers.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.