Powassan continues to prepare for its annual Parade of Lights.
Smoke N Spurs is again organizing the event, which takes place this Saturday.
Floats and entries are accepted up to parade day and registration forms are available by sending an email to smokenspurs@gmail.com
There is no set theme for floats.
Organizers want participants to use their own creativity when decorating their floats with lights.
The one request they have is that participants don't put a live Santa on their floats.
This is so anticipation grows for spectators, especially children, as each float passes by and Santa gets closer for everyone to see.
Being a rural community, horses make up a good percentage of the night-time parade.
Past years have seen as many as 30 horses and their riders trot along local streets.
As it has in the past, the parade features numerous walkers handing out treats to children lining the sidewalks.
Last year was the first year the parade was back post COVID and the event attracted thousands of onlookers with many people from North Bay and several Almaguin communities making the drive to Powassan.
A typical parade year can attract as many as 25 to 30 floats and organizers say there is a lot of interest again in this year's event with many registration forms going out.
Many of the businesses and groups with floats are from Powassan.
However, some also come in from North Bay, South River and Nipissing.
The parade starts from the Beer Store on Main Street, makes its way toward Clark Street where it turns and turns again on Edward Street.
The parade disperses at the end of Edward Street.
The entire event runs about 30 to 45 minutes.
Spectators are asked not to park their vehicles on Main Street.
That's where the highest concentration of spectators will be and organizers don't want cars and trucks blocking the parade view for children.
Additionally, the many businesses on Main Street, as well as the local Cenotaph, will be decked out in Christmas lights.
In the past, estimates have put the number of lights at 10,000.
The parade begins at 6 p.m.
