Lakeshore is thrilled to offer another sensational summer concert series following the resounding success of last year's events.
The highly anticipated Friday Night Summer Concert Series began in early July and continues throughout the summer until August 25.
"We're delighted to provide our community members and visitors with yet another reason to come together and embrace the joys of summer," said Lakeshore Mayor Tracey Bailey. "This concert series promises to create a memorable season, brimming with family-friendly fun across Lakeshore's parks and communities."
Residents can look forward to an impressive lineup of seven events, spread throughout the summer, promising unforgettable evenings of entertainment.
Lineup:
Fri. August 18: Kris Marentette (Piano) at the Comber Agriculture Pavillion.
Fri. August 25: Skin & Bones (Rock Trio) at Lakeview Park in Belle River.
All shows run from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
To best enjoy the concerts, it is recommended to bring your own lawn chairs, blankets, and insect repellent. All events are free for all ages.