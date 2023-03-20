It’s been another successful Boot Drive for the City of North Vancouver Fire Department, which raised a mighty $5,000 this month for their chosen charity, Muscle Dystrophy Canada.
In a small ceremony on March 1, a cheque was accepted by Skyler Stringer on behalf of the organization.
Stringer, who was joined by dad, Brad, sister, Jade, and his best friend, Ella, has Duchenne muscular dystrophy – a progressive and degenerative neuromuscular disease that affects about one in 5,000 boys.
He last accepted Boot Drive-raised funds on behalf of Muscle Dystrophy Canada in 2017, when he was 14 and the fire department had raised $9,000. To date, the charitable endeavour has raised almost $100 million for the organization.
“It’s surprising how much money people throw in those boots,” said Brad Stringer.
“It’s not just about the money, either. This is mainly about raising awareness. Muscular dystrophy is not a very well known disease. In fact, usually people think it is MS, multiple sclerosis, which gets a lot more exposure and a lot more funding.”
Muscular dystrophy is a muscle-wasting disease that sees muscle progressively replaced by fat cells and scar tissue, usually beginning in the legs, before working its way up through the body.
Funds raised assist in purchasing equipment, including wheelchairs, hospital beds, leg braces, walkers and respirators.
