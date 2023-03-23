A new program piloted in two public schools is aimed to help students deal with climate anxiety.
John Whidden, educator with the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society, explained that climate anxiety is a phenomenon identified by many global studies, including one in Alberta.
Whidden has gone into River Heights School and Dr. Ken Sauer School to work with students.
“The goal is to identify facts and opinions about climate change, then students work on a small project that will help them move in a positive direction,” said Whidden. “In this way they will see themselves and their classmates (and other members of society) taking steps toward a solution,Â hopefully reducing existing and potential climate anxiety.”
On Monday, Grade 5 students at Dr. Ken Sauer School gave classroom presentations, about one minute in length, on their projects. There was much anticipation as teacher Travis Boser pulled up the electronic spinner to choose the student(s) who would present next.
Addison was the lucky student who got to present first. She made a poster about a walk-to-school day to help conserve fossil fuels. Addison works with the Leadership Club, and they have planned the event to take place on May 17.
Several groups talked about recycling and reusing materials. Lane and Kaci interviewed classmates using a small handmade recycling and garbage bin along with items, such as a water bottle, and the students had to choose which bin they would use. Kendel and Scarlytte had a large poster about reusing recyclables. Jax, the final presenter, had a poster about washing items to reuse again.
Two groups talked about using electric cars. Sheldon and Zander had a digital presentation that included the negative effects of climate change and how using electric cars and healthier fuels would help. Liam and Bradley made a poster showing the hookup for an electric car to recharge it.
Carter made a poster on reasons to help the climate. Unplugging appliances when not using them, recycling, switching to LED lights, watch less TV and playing fewer video games were his suggestions.
Mae gave a digital presentation on where food comes from. She used three items, chocolate, pasta and apples. Both apples and chocolate come from the U.S and travel about 1,400 miles, which means lots of fossil fuels are burned. Pasta, said Mae, is mostly made in Canada and doesn’t travel as far. Solutions involve planting your own garden and making items at home rather than buying them. At the end of her presentation, teacher Mr. Boser said he’d been thinking about it and has decided we should all eat more fries as they are made at the local McCain factory.
Drew discussed fighting climate change by unplugging electronics, walking or cycling, recycling and growing your own garden.
Seth talked about what can and can’t be recycled. Only 9 per cent of recycled materials actually get recycled and the other 91 per cent gets burned or put in a landfill, partly due to contaminated recycle bins. Seth was one student who mentioned pizza boxes are not recyclable due to contamination by grease and food.
Samantha and Abby took a different approach and interviewed different staff members at the school about their thoughts on climate change.
Ollie’s digital presentation was about gardening, which results in less packaging, reduces energy consumption, lowers instances of imported diseases on plants, slows down greenhouse gas emissions and benefits wildlife. It also reduces carbon dioxide in the air because plants use it to make oxygen.