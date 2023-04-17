Hours will be extended at the Enniskillen Township waste disposal depot on Oil Heritage Road at to make it more convenient for residents during the summer months. Beginning after the Victoria Day weekend, the hours will be extended from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays with the depot opening at noon.
Enniskillen Township Council approved the change at its meeting on March 20. This change has had considerable discussion during council meetings this year. Enniskillen Township Clerk/Treasurer Duncan McTavish had spoken to the two depot operators and they don’t have a problem being open the extra hour. The operators currently keep track of the number of people bringing in loads and that will continue to determine whether people take advantage of the extended hour.
McTavish said the volumes have not changed for the township when it comes to waste or recycling. He doesn’t expect the extended hour will bring in any more material into the depot, but will simply make the hours more convenient for residents.
Having the added hour in the summer will not require the depot to have any lighting, as it will be during daylight hours. This was one of the considerations in only extending the hours in the summer months.
The depot is also open on Monday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until noon.