On November 21, Niverville’s town council released information regarding a proposal that, if approved, will significantly increase the community’s land holdings, helping to pave the way for future expansion.
“Generally speaking, Niverville intends to grow to the east along Highway 311 and towards Highway 59, away from the Red River,” the press release states. “The annexation proposal affects roughly 50 parcels, consisting of nearly 2,600 acres of land.”
The parcels in question currently lay within the boundary of the RM of Hanover and border both sides of Highway 311. While there is a smattering of homesteads along the route, the bulk of the land is primarily agricultural in use.
With Hanover’s support, a proposal has been submitted to the Manitoba Municipal Board for a transfer of the land to the Town of Niverville.
The goal for this land is to provide space for growth in all sectors, including commercial, industrial, institutional, and residential.
In anticipation of this continued growth, council hired a team of community planning consultants at Urban Systems to perform a sustainable growth strategy some six months ago.
The resulting report projects that within 15 to 20 years, Niverville will have developed all of its current available residential land.
“Although 20 years may seem like a long time, it is important to plan proactively for the future to ensure sustainable growth for Niverville,” states the press release. “Transferring lands now will ensure that [the parcels] do not become fragmented or developed with incompatible uses, and more difficult to transfer or develop in the future.”
Another advantage of acting now is that it allows the town to begin applying for both provincial and federal grants currently available for water and wastewater infrastructure.
This would go a long way towards moving Niverville into position as a regional hub in the southeast.
“Once completed, new projects and regional partnership opportunities will become possible for Niverville and for our neighbours,” the release states.
Should the transfer be approved by the province, council says they’ll ensure that the land continues to be used in the same way it is now, respecting the rural nature of the area.
As well, the landowners transitioning into Niverville’s tax base will be given special consideration at tax time to avoid undue financial hardship.
“I would like to thank the Reeve of Hanover, Jim Funk, and his council for their willingness to work together on this annexation with us,” Mayor Myron Dyck of Niverville told The Citizen. “As our region looks at the potential for future growth, this is good for both of our municipalities in terms of sustainability.”
Over the coming weeks, members of town council, along with representatives from Urban System, will set up meetings with the affected landowners and community stakeholders.
Public open houses will follow for anyone interested in the full layout of the plans. The Citizen will report new details as soon as we learn them.