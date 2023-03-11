After two days of curling in Rosthern, the Provincial Senior Boys Curling Champions have been decided for another year as the team from Saskatoon’s Holy Cross Collegiate prevailed over the boys from Outlook High School. Outlook, Wynyard and the host Rosthern teams were all representatives of rural schools with similar enrollments while the rest of the competing teams heralded from city schools. The team from Outlook held their own, only losing to the Holy Cross team in the Pool play and then again in the final. Holy Cross emerged undefeated from Friday’s Pool play.
Saturday morning, March 11, the first game played was the tie-breaker between the hometown Rosthern team and the team from Yorkton Regional High School. Yorkton came out ready to make the day their own and soundly defeated Rosthern to advance to the championship rounds. The 12:00 draw featured Yorkton playing Holy Cross and Swift Current playing Outlook. Wins by Holy Cross and Outlook set up the final games of championship weekend. Holy Cross continued their domination of the ice with a resounding win over Outlook in the championship match. During the second half of the match, Outlook tried to generate opportunities by coming into the house, but the Crusaders kept the pressure on eliminating opportunity after opportunity for the Outlook Blues.
The bronze medal game was a much closer match and turned out to be a nail-biter right to the end. The Swift Current Colts and the Yorkton Raiders had basically a one-point exchange throughout the match. At the fourth end break the Raiders had a one-point lead, but by the end of the seventh end, it was a 4-4 tie with the Yorkton Raiders having the hammer. Swift Current strategized a defensive style of play trying to block the Raiders from putting rocks in the house, but the Raider managed to put a rock biting the front edge of the 12 ft. The Colts’ skip brought his final rock into the house partially behind the cover of a close guard, but it couldn’t hide from the Raider’s final skip rock to win the game for Yorkton.
Brad Nemish representing the Saskatchewan High Schools Athletic Association was on hand Saturday afternoon to hand out the awards to the top four Senior Boys High School Curling Teams in the province.