Voters in the Valley Voice readership area could find themselves casting their ballot in a different riding next federal election.
A proposed redistribution of federal ridings in BC has broken up the eastern part of the existing South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding, and placed voters in that region into three separate ridings.
The recommendation is contained in the next-to-final draft report of the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for BC, recently submitted to the House of Commons Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs for review.
“Surprisingly, this draft was radically different from the first, significantly affecting the boundaries of our riding,” says the area’s current Member of Parliament Richard Cannings. “Unfortunately, there is no real opportunity for direct public input at this stage.”
Concerned citizens are asked to contact Cannings by email.
Boundaries concern MP
Under the proposal, the West Kootenay part of the current federal riding would be divided up among three ridings.
Nakusp, RDCK Area K (Arrow Lakes), Area H (Slocan Valley) and the Villages of New Denver, Silverton and Slocan would now be part of the new Vernon-Monashee riding.
RDCK Area I (Pass Creek, Glade, Shoreacres) would move to the new Columbia-Kootenay-Southern Rockies riding, as would Montrose, Beaver Valley and Fruitvale.
Castlegar and RDCK Area J (rural Castlegar) would move to the new Similkameen-West Kootenay riding, as would Trail, Warfield and Rossland.
The area’s largest population centres, Nelson and Creston, as well as RDCK areas A through G, would remain in the amalgamated Columbia-Kootenay-Southern Rockies riding.
“…I’m hearing a lot of concern about some of the changes in the West Kootenay,” Cannings wrote in his recent column. “For instance, Montrose and Fruitvale are essentially part of Trail, but the proposal separates them from that community and moves them into the East Kootenay.
“Castlegar neighbourhoods just outside the official city limits are cut off from their community in a similar manner.”
Cannings says the redistribution was made with the goal of keeping the size of each riding roughly the same. The initial proposal from the commission made last year would have seen the city of Penticton split in two, but commissioners got a lot of pushback from that community.
“The boundary commission’s second report showed that it had listened to the residents of Penticton and kept that community whole, but that news was overshadowed by drastic changes elsewhere in the riding,” Cannings writes.
“The commission’s task is a difficult one, but I’m hoping they can address these concerns in their final decision expected in the spring,” the MP continues.
Cannings notes the public input period is past, and the only official avenue for input that remains is his ability to present concerns to the Committee on Procedure and House Affairs. It can pass them on with recommendations to the commission.
He is asking concerned residents to email him at richard.cannings@parl.gc.ca. The electoral boundary report can be found at redecoupage-redistribution-2022.ca.