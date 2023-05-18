FRASERVILLE — Live music and a classic car show, two events planned to take place this weekend for the opening of Kawartha Downs’ 51st season, have been rescheduled due to rainy weather expected on Saturday — but harness racing will go ahead rain or shine.
“If there’s lightning they will just wait until it passes,” Summer Nickerson-Hagen, marketing director at Kawartha Downs, told The Examiner.
“It will be the start of our 51st harness racing season.”
The races will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Before the anticipated rainy weather put a damper on the weekend, the Bewdley and Millbrook Lions second annual Classic Car Show was planned to kick off the season along with musical acts the Gunslingers and Buck Twenty.
Now, those events have been rescheduled to take place at Kawartha Downs on July 15.
“Miraculously, (event participants) got back to me very, very quickly. Everyone was flexible and we’re now able to host the event on July 15,” Nickerson-Hagen said.
Start times for the rescheduled day of events will be announced in the coming weeks.
Despite the last-minute change in scheduling, the rest of Kawartha Downs’ jam-packed summer lineup is set to go ahead as planned.
Harness racing — a staple at the Fraserville entertainment centre — will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from May 20 to Sept. 23. All races will begin at 7 p.m. and wrap up around 10 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to check Kawartha Downs’ online schedule for harness racing dates.
A monster truck show — the first of its kind at Kawartha Downs — is slated for next month.
On June 3 and June 4, Kawartha Downs will host the Monster Madness Tour, presented by Edge Motorsports.
“What sets us apart from other monster truck shows in the area is that ours is in an outdoor arena, so those big trucks can really let loose,” Nickerson-Hagen said. “It’s going to be loud and exciting and we’re hoping that really gets the crowd going for our first monster truck show at Kawartha Downs.”
The action won’t stop there. On June 17, the Kawartha Smackdown Demolition Derby will be held as part of a “huge, action-packed day,” she said.
“We have 76 cars registered already for the demolition derby. After the derby, we’ll have live music as a seamless transition into harness racing that night,” she said.
The Kawartha Downs Country Music Festival will return on July 1 and July 2, featuring big names and rising stars — including hometown hero Jade Eagleson.
From Saturday to Monday, Kawartha Downs is offering a “Victoria Weekend Flash Sale.” Attendees will get a $10 discount when they buy single tickets or weekend passes to the country music festival through kawarthadowns.com/events by entering the code “weekend.”
“The upcoming season is really exciting for us because it’s going to be the biggest, the best, the most exciting season for events we’ve had so far,” said Nickerson-Hagen. “We’ll continue to be a destination for entertainment for the local community and beyond.”
Here’s a look at the season’s events:
Monster Madness Tour/Monster Trucks and Freestyle: June 3 and 4
noon Doors open
12:30 p.m. Pit party
2:30 p.m. Showtime
Kawartha Smackdown Demolition Derby: June 17
12 p.m. Pit party
1:30 p.m. Power wheels (kids competition)
2 to 4 p.m. Demolition derby
4 to 6 p.m. Live music
7 to 10 p.m. Harness racing
Kawartha Country Music Festival: July 1 and 2
July 1
Dean Brody
Jade Eagleson
10:30 p.m. Fireworks
July 2
James Barker Band
The Reklaws and Sacha
Truck and Tractor Pull: July 22 and 23
Kawartha County Fair: Aug. 4, 5 and 6
Truck and Tractor Pull: Sept. 2 and 3
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.