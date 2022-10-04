The 1000 Islands Gananoque Chamber of Commerce will be hosting candidate debates for the upcoming municipal election.
A debate for Gananoque candidates for council is scheduled for Oct. 17, at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. at the Firehall Theatre, 185 South Street.
The debate for candidates for the Township of Leeds and Thousand Islands will be on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at Lansdowne Community Building, on 1 Jessie Street, Lansdowne. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
There will be no debate for mayor candidates for TLTI as Corinna Smith-Gatcke has already been acclaimed for a second term as mayor of the Township.
The municipal election will be held Oct. 24.
