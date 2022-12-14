STRATHROY - Even after a six-game losing skid saw the Strathroy Rockets slip a couple spots in the standings, Saturday night’s 7-3 win against the division-leading London Nationals got the home team to last season’s point total of 32 in 18 fewer games.
The much improved Rockets are now 13-11-5-1 through 30 games. Last season’s 48-game schedule say them finish at 13-29-2-4.
And they showed they can win the rough ones Saturday. The London Nationals are a tough team, their division-high of 510 penalty minutes hint at that. But Strathroy is not far behind at 498 penalty minutes.
Both teams added quite a bit to that total in their matchup. The game might only be 60 minutes long, but the Rockets racked up 47 minutes of infractions. London seemed to take offence to being outscored and took 81 minutes in penalties.
Fights and misconducts got those numbers up. The Nationals’ Bradyn Santavy can play with the puck -- he has 21 points in 21 games -- but used those goal scorer hands as fists instead. He earned himself a suspension after getting two misconduct penalties in the game.
Santavy also got on the game sheet with infractions that included grabbing face mask, unsportsmanlike conduct and inciting an opponent. And that was two minutes into the game.
Teammate Nolan Connolly joined him on the suspended list after nine minutes in penalties and a game misconduct for instigating a fight and an aggressor penalty.
The Rockets were no angels. They lost two players to suspension as well: forward Mark Hewitt and rookie defenceman William Hull.
Hewitt was kicked out by the very busy refs after his fight with Connolly. Hull got the boot after sharing unsportsmanlike conduct 10-minute misconducts with Santavy.
There was also hockey played.
With so many penalties, the Rockets scored two on the powerplay and two shorthanded.
The Rockets spread the scoring around with seven different scorers, including Caden Faulkner’s team-leading 18th of the season. That puts him in a tie for seventh in the 25-team Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL).
The Rockets have two more homes games before the Christmas break: Saturday versus Sarnia and Tuesday against Chatham. Both games are at 7:30 pm.