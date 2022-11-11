After two years of cancellations and scaled back celebrations due to the pandemic, Santa Claus parades are returning in full swing in municipalities across Peterborough County.
In Selwyn Township, the Lakefield and District Lions Club promises to host the village’s “biggest Santa Claus Parade event ever” with the return of a full parade on Nov. 20, beginning at 1 p.m.
The afternoon parade will kick off at the Legion on Nicholls Street. From there, floats will head down Concession Street and onto Queen Street before heading back to the Legion. Food drive and toy drive donations will be accepted along the parade route.
In Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, the Havelock Lions Club has a message for community members: “We’re rolling again.”
The Lions Club-hosted event is set to take place on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. The parade route will begin at the Havelock Community Centre via George Street before heading along Ontario Street and through to Union Street.
Floats will then pass parade-goers on King Street before returning to the arena grounds. Floats will be set up between 4 p.m. at 6 p.m. A contest, beginning at 6:15 p.m., will judge the winning floats, with $150, $100 and $75 up for grabs for first, second and third place, respectively.
Floats can be registered by emailing lionsuet@gmail.com.
On Nov. 19, Santa Claus and a host of parades will hit the streets of Buckhorn. The parade, sponsored by the Buckhorn Lions Club, will start at 2 p.m. The route will follow the path from Foodland to the Buckhorn Community Centre. Residents are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items for the food bank. Float operators can register by calling 705-657-2225.
The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 300 in Norwood is hosting the Asphodel-Norwood Santa Claus Parade on Nov. 26.
At 7 p.m., floats will depart from the fairgrounds. The parade will travel right on Alma Street, left on King Street, right on Flora Street, right on Queen Street, right on Cedar Street, right on King Street, and then left on Elm Street before returning to the fairgrounds.
After the parade, children are invited to visit Santa Claus at the Legion, where hot chocolate and candy, supplied by the Legion and the Norwood Lions Club, will be handed out. The evening will also feature fireworks, a tree lighting ceremony and a food and toy drive.
A parade will be held in North Kawartha Township on Nov. 26. The Apsley Lions Santa Claus Parade will take place at 2 p.m. in the village. The parade will kick off at the Apsley Central Public School through to Burleigh Street and Wellington Street and onto Jack Lake Road before ending at the North Kawartha Community Centre on McFadden Road.
“Just light up your float or even yourselves and come out and participate,” reads a statement from the Apsley Lions Club. Float operators can enter the parade by calling 705-656-9254.
After a two-year hiatus brought on by COVID-19, the Santa Claus Parade is returning to Warsaw in Douro-Dummer Township on Nov. 26, with a theme of “Together Again.”
Beginning at 5 p.m., the parade will start at the public works depot at 1402 County Road 4, travel south to the township office, head right onto Ford Street, right onto Peterborough Street and right onto Mill Street before returning to the public works depot.
On Dec. 10 at 1 p.m., Cavan Monaghan Township residents are invited to the Millbrook Santa Claus Parade. The parade is set to start at the Millbrook depot and will travel down King Street to the Old Millbrook School. To register a float, visit cavanmonaghan.net/santa or call the Township Office at 705-932-9339.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.