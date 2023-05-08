This year the farmers in Halton are making extra efforts to plant wheat crops because of anticipated favourable prices and high demand in the local market, which is influenced by the national and global chain of demand and supply.
"Grain will be in high demand in the market mainly because of two reasons: war in Ukraine has affected the global chain of wheat supply; two, prices will be attractive due to high demand of the produce," said a Halton farmer Attila Kovacs. "Farmers must prepare the soil by tilling and fertilizing before planting and applying herbicides to control weeds," he suggested sharing his profound understanding of growing wheat crops.
Ontario is home to several agricultural communities, and wheat is one of the most important crops grown in this region.
Wheat is planted in the fall, between September and November, in most parts of Canada which is a major producer and exporter of grain. The specific planting practices may vary depending on soil type, climate, and farm equipment. Farmers may use different seeding methods, such as drilling, broadcast seeding, or air seeding. The seeding rate and depth may also vary depending on the wheat variety and the desired yield.
Most of the time, farmers in Halton are influenced by weather conditions, market demand, and government policies when planning crop production.
A low-scale Sikh farmer in Milton, Surjeet Singh, said: "Here are good opportunities for foreign farmers also. I have been growing other crops in the past. But this year, the wheat crop is expected to prove a lucrative business for the farmers. We have also arranged joint sittings and discussions at a local level to decide which type of wheat we must pant – hard red spring, soft white spring or durum wheat."
According to a report from Statistics Canada released on Wednesday, Canadian farmers are set to plant the largest wheat crop in over 20 years this year. The report indicates that farmers across Canada are expecting to sow 23 million acres of wheat, representing a 6.2% increase from the previous year. The report suggests that this anticipated growth in wheat planting could be due to favourable prices and strong demand for the crop.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago could have influenced the demand and prices of wheat. This geopolitical event has disrupted the global wheat market since Ukraine is one of the largest wheat exporters in the world.
Moreover, farmers have been contending with increasingly severe weather conditions over the past decade, such as the severe drought experienced in 2021. The report also highlights that farmers plan to plant more canola, corn for grain, barley, and soybeans in 2023 compared to the previous year, while oats, lentils, and dry peas are expected to decrease.