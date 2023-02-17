NEEPAWA — Luminous layers of colour stacked upon and around one another in vibrant waves and rays of sunshine, and the phosphorescent pinks, greens and blues of the northern lights were on display at Brews Brothers Bistro in Neepawa recently.
The restaurant, located on Mountain Avenue, has been a favourite of the arts scene in the town for several months, ever since local artists have been displaying their work inside.
For the last few weeks, the restaurant’s art gallery has proudly showcased creations from day program attendees at Touchwood Park, a non-profit charitable organization that has operated since the 1970s.
Gerry Oliver has taught art classes to the adults who attend Touchwood Park’s day programming for 10 years. The art on the walls at the bistro is the work of Justin Smith, Barb Thompson, Dorothy Lyon, Sheena Johnson and Stanley Szwagierczak. They’ve all been learning various techniques under Oliver’s tutelage, and she said they’ve really embraced using different colour and methods.
“Every week for the eight-week period that the class is in session, I try to pick a subject matter so that they’ll learn a certain technique, and once they’ve learned that, I try to incorporate those into subsequent pieces that we do,” Oliver said.
Each of the artists created two pieces that were displayed at the bistro — one featuring the silhouettes of dark trees against a magical backdrop of northern lights and a starry sky, and one that was reminiscent of the work of Ted Harrison, a popular Canadian artist known for his colourful landscape paintings of the Yukon.
“I try to introduce [the class] to information about famous artists,” Oliver said.
Though all the pieces had a similar theme, they were remarkably different, she noted, from their use of light and colour to personal additions like animals and shapes.
Oliver’s pride in her students’ work is clear, almost rivaling the pride they themselves felt about seeing their work displayed in the restaurant.
“They do all the drawing. There’s no copying or tracing off of something,” Oliver said. “I take them to a certain point in the picture and then I like to encourage them to think about what else they would like to add.”
The most important part of art class, and the part that Oliver said resonates most with students, is the opportunity to let loose, get creative and go with the flow.
“We have a lot of fun. I try to make it fun, and sometimes a little crazy, so that they want to come back,” she said.
Sheena Johnson, 21, didn’t have much to do with art before she began taking Oliver’s classes. Now, she’s created multiple pieces of art and has learned a lot about the creative process along the way.
“I feel really proud of it,” Johnson said. “Our teacher, Gerry, is really inspiring, and gives us really inspiring ideas.”
Johnson’s favourite part of art class has been experimenting with colours that she finds works well with each of her creations. She hopes she’ll get the chance to work on more abstract art with Oliver in the future.