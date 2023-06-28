GUYSBOROUGH – The Guysborough Historical Society (GHS) held its annual general meeting on June 20 in the Old Court House Museum.
The meeting, while covering the past year’s business and looking ahead to this tourist season, also noted the importance of this year for both the historical society and the museum. Society president Chris Cook stated in his report, “2023 is set to be an epic year for the society.”
The Old Court House Museum is celebrating its 50th anniversary and the GHS is celebrating 60 years since its foundation and incorporation.
Cook said that, as well as events including a birthday celebration on July 29, the society is publishing a book of local history compiling all known writings of John Morrison from the Guysborough County Advocate and the Canso Breeze newspapers, from 1939-1945.
In the president’s report, Cook also noted, “Evident in our museum is the society’s inclusivity of the historic settlement groups of our region including African Nova Scotians, Indigenous, French and British. By continuing to host municipal events such as Emancipation Day and Truth and Reconciliation Day, our society continues to endeavour to forge stronger ties with those in marginalized groups.”
Mary Armstrong presented the curator’s report, noting the museum had 1,399 visitors last year. The museum has two summer student employees and is looking to fill a third, vacant eight-week position.
Treasurer Kim Avery presented the financial information covering the past year, noting that monies given to the museum by the Jim Drysdale bequest were key to keeping the museum in good financial shape.
“We wouldn’t be sustainable without it,” Avery said.
The meeting concluded with the election of the board executive, which sees many returning faces at the helm: Cook, president; Avery, treasurer; Mark Haynes, vice-president; and Elaine Durling, secretary.