A new 17-family affordable housing apartment complex is set to take shape in Blenheim.
At Monday's council meeting, the municipality inked a $9.7-million contract with Jayden Construction to complete the three-storey structure.
According to a municipal report, the build at 36 McGeorge St. will consist of 15 three-bedroom units and two four-bedroom dwellings, aimed at housing families. Rents will set at 80 per cent of market rate for the units.
Future tenants must meet government guidelines, and be below Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing income limits. Approved applications will be processed on an earliest received basis.
In his comments, South Kent Coun. Anthony Ceccacci, commended C-K Housing Services director Ray Harper and municipal staff for making the build a reality.
"I think this report requires a lot of acknowledgment for yourself and your team," Ceccacci told Harper, adding the project is going to help 17 families, while utilizing a local contracting company as well.
"This is not going to require a lot of tax money to operate," Ceccacci said. "It's going to be sustainable.
"Any small step in the right direction should be celebrated."
While there is funding from three separate federal and provincial streams, the bulk of the money is coming from reserves. A total of $1.2 million is coming from Chatham-Kent Housing Service 2024 housing base budget, with 7.8 million coming from the CK affordable housing reserve and the housing services operations reserve.
Harper pointed out that the project is an infill development, similar to another significant build C-K is in the midst of modular construction build on McNaughton Avenue in Chatham, adding the municipality is "trying to maximize its assets," noting affordable housing projects are in the works for Wallaceburg as well.
Construction is slated to begin right away, with completion set for December 2024. Jayden Construction was one of nine companies to bid on the project.
The Blenheim build is located on a vacant parcel of land owned by Chatham-Kent.