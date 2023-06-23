North Kawartha Township is notifying residents of road surfacing work set to begin next week in the municipality.
The township, in partnership with Miller Paving, will be completing a maintenance layer of surface treatment on Anstruther Lake Road and Clydesdale Road from County Road 620 to Rose Island Road. A small stretch of Rose Island Road will be included in the surface treatment work.
The project is expected to begin on Monday.
The process, which involves a limestone aggregate being placed in an asphalt emulsion, should move along “fairly quickly,” according to a press release from the township.
While traffic impacts are expected to be minimal, the work will likely lead to a “slight increase in dust after the application is completed and water can be applied following a few days after the surface treatment has been completed.”
Once traffic packs in the applied maintenance layer, it will begin to look more like a paved surface.
The application of the maintenance lawyer will add another five to seven years to the lifespan of the existing surfaces.
