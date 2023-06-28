Petawawa –The names of the two victims killed in the June 18 crash of a Chinook helicopter during a nighttime training mission at Garrison Petawawa have been released by the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).
The deceased airmen are Captain David Domagala, 32, and Captain Marc Larouche, 53, both members of the 450 Tactical Squadron who were piloting the chopper when it crashed into the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa shortly after midnight.
Two other crew members were located in the water and transported to hospital with minor injuries and released the following day. The bodies of the two victims were located.
About 110 military members, including divers and air support out of Petawawa and 8 Wing Trenton searched the area. Ontario Provincial Police divers and local firefighters were also involved.
Capt. Larouche, a native of Amos, Que., served with several squadrons and flew the CH-135 Twin Huey, CH-146 Griffon and CH-147F Chinook helicopters, according to a news release from Canada's Department of National Defence (DND). He was deployed internationally in Somalia and domestically in British Columbia.
"It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved husband, Capt. Marc Larouche," his partner, Annie said in a statement. "He was a father, a son, a brother, a friend. Above all he was a mentor."
Capt. Larouche had been a pilot since 1993 and became a "revered instructor," the statement said. "It comforts us all to know that he left doing what he loved most."
Capt. Domagala was a native of Woodstock who served in the Canadian Army Reserve before applying to become a pilot. After graduating from the Royal Military College, he completed pilot training and was posted to 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron in 2019. He was deployed internationally in Egypt for which he received a Commander Commendation from Canadian Joint Operations Command. He commenced training on the CH-147F Chinook upon redeployment.