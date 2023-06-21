At their meeting on June 6, South Algonquin Township council discussed their request and subsequent approval to become a member and to use the Faraday Municipal Dog Pound Board facilities after the dog pound they were using for many years in Bonnechere Valley closed down. After discussing it, they approved the motion to join the Faraday Municipal Dog Pound Board.
According to a letter sent to South Algonquin Township council by Brenda Vader, the secretary-treasurer of the Faraday Municipal Dog Pound Board, they met on April 27 and voted unanimously to accept South Algonquin as a full member of the Municipal Dog Pound Board at the same 2023 rate as the other current member municipalities ($2.3287466 per population of South Algonquin). They also stipulated that South Algonquin pass an establishing bylaw regarding the composition of the board, and to submit a written response regarding their decision to accept this membership to the board.
At their June 6 meeting, South Algonquin council discussed this letter, with Mayor Ethel LaValley introducing it and asking Bryan Martin, the CAO/clerk-treasurer, to speak more on it. He said that this was the direct result of the Township of Bonnechere Valley closing their dog pound, which South Algonquin had been using for many years.
“They’re going to be using the SPCA out of Petawawa. So, I reached out to the only other regional close by facility, being the Township of Faraday. They actually have a municipal board and we’ll be required to appoint a member to that board to represent the township. And they make all the decisions regarding the animal control budget, etc. Basically, they’re the board directors overseeing it,” he says.
Martin revealed that this new arrangement would be more cost effective to the South Algonquin budget than the arrangement they’d had with Bonnechere Valley, they’d have a say at the table and it would be closer for residents to go pick up their dogs at the pound in Faraday than it was to get them in Bonnechere Valley.
With no further discussion on the issue, LaValley called for a vote, and council unanimously passed the motion to join the Faraday Municipal Dog Pound Board.