Tree sales have shot up this spring at Kings and West Prince County retailers. Good planning and stock sourced from out-of-province have prevented any major shortages locally.
“Tree and shrub sales have about tripled,” said Darren MacKenzie, manager of the Tignish Co-op which holds Home Hardware stores in Alberton, O’Leary and Tignish.
The majority of trees sold at the three stores are trucked to West Prince from out of province. There haven’t been any issues with supply so far this year.
Other garden centre items have similarly been strong sales generators this spring.
“When a tree uproots, it can take a flower bed with it, so some (people) are really rebuilding their whole yard,” Mr MacKenzie said.
Tree sales at Island Pride Garden Co in Wood Islands and Hunter River have at least doubled this spring, Anne Keuper said. She has co-owned the business with her husband John for over 30 years.
“Luckily, we did anticipate this,” she said. The Keupers ordered additional stock early this season from out of province to make sure locals would have lots of options.
The Keupers have been selling an abundance of conifers and shrubs particularly to folks who have lost privacy when their trees fell through Fiona.
Ornamental tree sales have been strong too.
Island Pride’s biggest sellers seem to be native deciduous trees like maple, birch, hawthorn and oaks.
Ms Keuper attributes this to an understanding of the hardy nature of these trees and how they will contribute to the environment.
“Fruit trees are a big one too,” she said, adding this seems to be in line with locals’ interest in growing their own food.
Arny and Mary Nabuurs recently sold Nabuurs Garden Center & Farm Market in Brudenell to Ben and Terry Nabuurs.
Fiona is not the only reason garden centre sales may be increasing. The trend had been ongoing but really picked up through COVID, Arny Nabuurs said.
“That hasn’t stopped.”
Jan Matejcek has been operating Arbor Nursery Ltd in Vernon Bridge for about 15 years now.
“There has easily been over a 100 per cent increase (over 2022) in the number of people coming looking for larger trees,” he said.
“We will be busy helping people replant trees that fell down through Fiona for at least a year and possibly two years,” he said. They sell a considerable portion of stock to landscapers and municipalities which may not have staff, equipment and /or funds, to plant all replacement trees needed before the snow falls.
Mr Matejcek has been watching demand rise over the past decade and a half; he suspects a multitude of factors may be at play.
An increased awareness about climate change, trees’ role in creating a sustained livable environment and the significant benefits of planting locally grown, quality trees have all contributed to his sales.
The majority of his stock is grown from seeds sourced from strong, healthy, native trees growing on the Island. The majority of trees he imports from out of province are carefully tended to by highly qualified staff for at least a few years on his 20 acre farm before resale. Diligent care and time on the Island help his plants adapt to local conditions before resale thus increasing their chances of survival on Island properties.
There has been an uptick in Island property owners planting as well.
“Planting a tree on your property is an investment,” Mr Matejcek said. Owners have been planting trees to increase property values in anticipation of a significant return on sale in a hot Island real estate market.
Hurricane Fiona affected more than 31,720 hectares of forest on PEI to date. Affected area ranges from 1.6 per cent in eastern Prince County to 28.9 per cent along the north shore, with localized windfall of up to 40 per cent.