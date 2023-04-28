MURRAY HARBOUR, P.E.I. — Hundreds of boats set out from harbours across the south shore on Wednesday, April 26 to kick off the 2023 spring lobster season in P.E.I.
Lobster fishing area 26A, which stretches from Victoria to Souris, opened three days before the north shore fisheries are set to open.
At Murray Harbour, dozens of boats set out in the crisp early hours of the morning to set their traps and haul in some of P.E.I.’s beloved sea creatures.
Local Journalism Intitiative reporter Rafe Wright visited the harbour as crews set out from the dock.
Here some photos from setting day: