Residents of Nakusp who needed prescriptions filled were left scrambling for a few days this week when the town pharmacy was forced to suddenly close last Friday, March 31.
A Stop Work Order from WorkSafeBC was posted to the door of the Nakusp PharmaChoice, indicating the pharmacy was closed over concerns about possible asbestos contamination.
It cited “potential spread of asbestos containing dust/debris into worksite from below adjoining worksite undergoing demolition/renovation work” as the cause for closing the store.
The operator of the PharmaChoice said the problem stemmed from work on the heating system in the building’s basement.
“Dust from our old HVAC system entered the pharmacy through some floor vents while it was being dismantled last week,” said Troy Clark of Nakusp PharmaChoice. “The staff was concerned about the dust so we are having it tested today (Monday, April 2).”
The pharmacy was expected to reopen on Tuesday (April 4), if given the all-clear.
In the meantime, patients needing medications were being directed to the pharmacies in New Denver, Kaslo and Castlegar.