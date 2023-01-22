Installation of a vault toilet at Huxley Community Park has been delayed due to weather conditions, Amy Gore, the RDN’s acting manager of parks, said; however, the regional district expects it to be completed and operational by the end of January.
Construction of the skatepark itself was completed in March 2022. Other finished aspects of Phase 2 work include drainage infrastructure, a new gravel parking lot, pathways, a paved viewing area, concrete bleachers, stairs, a retaining wall, perimeter fencing and shade structures. The RDN is also connecting with Snuneymuxw First Nation on an Indigenous art project for the park.
Last summer, RDN staff were directed to engage with the Commons to investigate the potential for park users to park there. Huxley Park has five parking spaces, and, thanks in part to the popularity of the skatepark, parking has been limited for users of the multi-use park. In January, RDN staff told the Sounder they had reached out to the Commons. Cameron Murray, co-chair of the Commons board of trustees said a site meeting with RDN parks, Commons stewardship and trustees has been scheduled for Jan. 20. The Commons property stewardship team has previously worked with Huxley Park planners to coordinate pathway realignment and tree assessment, Murray added.