NORTH HURON – North Huron councillors will not see an increase in their honorariums this year, but adjustments to the Employee Business Expenses Policy were made at the Sept. 5 regular council meeting.
A joint report prepared by Clerk Carson Lamb and Chris Townes, director of finance, said, “Significant feedback has been received from members of council and staff regarding the current accommodations and mileage provisions within the respective bylaws. Specifically, the current provisions have been noted as a deterrent for both members of council and staff in attending conferences or participating in education and training sessions.”
The report said, “The updates are intended to remove ambiguity and improve the practicality of the provisions related to hotel accommodations and mileage so that they are not acting as a deterrent for council members/employees in attending conferences or participating in education and training sessions.”
The report explained that when these policies were last updated, councils’ direction was for the “over 5,000 km rate” calculated by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).
“This mileage rate is often a few cents less than the rate calculated by the CRA for kilometres driven up to 5,000,” the report said. “The updated wording in the attached policy specifically related to mileage is taken directly from the reasonable per-kilometre allowance calculated by the CRA. The updated wording ensures that the allowance paid to employees is and remains reasonable based on the conditions established by the CRA.”
The amount budgeted for conferences, education and training will remain the same; there will be no financial impacts.
The following outlines the changes to the expense bylaw:
5.2 - Council Members will be reimbursed for a standard hotel room in a basic hotel only if: (a) The expected travel time is greater than two hours. The following statement was added to this section - round trip and the purpose of travel will require a minimum of six hours of participation for a single-day event or is a multi-day event.
6.2 - The mileage expense reimbursement rate will be in accordance with the annual Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) – Automobile Allowance rate. The following statement was removed from this section - for over 5,000 kilometres driven.