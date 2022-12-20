Minden Hills was given an unqualified or clean audit opinion by auditors at KPMG.
Oscar Poloni, the lead audit partner with KPMG, and Valerie Speirs, a manager with the firm, delivered the township’s consolidated financial statements for 2021 during council’s regular meeting Dec. 8.
“This is the highest level of assurance that you can receive under Canadian auditing standards,” Poloni said.
And then he said: “What you will find, ladies and gentleman, is we don’t audit every transaction of the municipality. So we don’t really say that your financial statements are accurate. Rather, what we say is that they’re fairly presented in all material respects.
“Materiality is the threshold of errors that, as auditors, we’re able to absorb before we either require them to be corrected by (town) staff or we change our audit opinion.”
The auditors would report to council any discovered error of $21,000 or higher, he said.
“Very happy, council, to announce that there are no errors above our posting threshold,” Poloni said. “So what that means is, when we call this a clean audit opinion, this is pretty much as clean as it gets.”
Councillor Tammy McKelvey asked if late-issued septic re-inspection invoices were included in the audit of that year.
Poloni said they were included.
Greg Bedard, the township’s finance director, said the invoices from that program had been set up as a receivable.
Mayor Bob Carter asked the auditors to provide a comparison of Minden Hills with other municipalities regarding reserve funds in the purse.
“Sometimes it’s not just how much you have in reserves,” Poloni said. “It’s the type of reserves that you have. And the municipality has a variety of both operating and capital reserve for them.”
He suggested Minden Hills was in good stead given their reserve funds. The township is comparable to other similar sized municipalities in that regard. But Poloni said there’s a large demand for reserve capital funds in other centres because of infrastructure demands.
And that creates a tight spot on the back end.
Poloni said it’s difficult for a municipality to tell its taxpayers it wants to top up the reserve funds. Especially when those ratepayers are facing upwards of seven per cent inflationary increases at the grocery store, plus other pressures.
In presenting the town’s 2021 financial results, Bedard detailed surpluses in a number of areas. And he urged that much of those surpluses be deposited in reserves.
After accounting for transfers to meet budgetary and funding agreements, the township realized budget surpluses in the tax supported budget of $71,845, the water budget of $6,338 and an extra $119,474 in the wastewater budget.
Prior to the year-end surplus/deficit calculation for the tax supported budget, a number of budgetary and funding agreement transfers must be calculated before the determination of the overall surplus/deficit position.
Balancing each of the Lochlin and Irondale Halls to a deficit position of $10,000. This requires reserve transfers to address the following the Lochlin Hall deficit of $14,089 deficit and the Irondale Hall surplus of $6,553.
The unspent COVID-19 Safe Restart Agreement (SRA) funding and transferring this to reserve as per the funding agreement: Of the COVID-19 Safe Restart Agreement (SRA) funding the town received in 2021, as much as $126,784 was not spent. So the cumulative funding received that is carried forward is tallied to be $348,472.
After some debate, it was approved that the funds be transferred to the capital reserve.
