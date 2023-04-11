A request from Southwest Middlesex council to review the policy that allows staff managers to buy things without council approval up to a certain amount was finally completed.
The motion was made by Deputy Mayor Mike Sholdice on Nov. 23.
“It wasn’t so much the limits that I was concerned with, but how it was being used. But I think with our new CAO along with our treasurer, I don’t see it being as much of a problem now in the future,” said Sholdice at the Mar. 22 council meeting.
The report compared the limits of purchases for the CAO of $50,000, and for the $25,000 limit per purchase for the treasurer, clerk, public works manager, chief building official, and fire chief to other similar-sized municipalities and Southwest Middlesex before the limits were raised from $10,000 in 2021.
The new limits are comparable to neighbouring municipalities. For example, all those managers can procure up to $50,000 in Adelaide Metcalfe, Lucan Biddulph is at $50,000 for the CAO and $20,000 for the rest, and North Middlesex has a $100,000 limit for several managers.
All purchases must still be within the budgets passed by council.
The report was filed for information and no action was taken.