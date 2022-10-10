Carole Tran of Chishom Township is the winner of a Christmas quilt the Powassan and District Food Bank used as a fundraiser to help keep its shelves stocked with food.
The draw was made at the Powassan Farmers' Market during the Thanksgiving weekend and Tran's name was picked from 300 tickets.
Food bank coordinator Diane Cole says the number of tickets was kept to 300 because “we wanted to give people a reasonable chance at winning the Christmas quilt.”
People bought tickets at $5 apiece or three for $10 and Cole says those 300 tickets resulted in sales of $1,195.
The tickets were sold at the farmers market every Saturday during the summer.
Although most of the ticket purchases for the quilt were made by local and area residents, Cole says one family from Kingston and another from Fredericton, N.B., also bought tickets.
The quilt was made by Ruth Lagassie, who runs Ruth’s Bakery at the farmers market, and her daughter Cassandra Lagassie.
The quilt is made up of 24 blocks that when connected, create a finished piece that’s 94-by-67 inches large.
The Lagassies made the quilt over two years because as Ruth Lagassie put it “life gets in the way and we had to start and stop it.”
“But it was our pleasure to do it because the money went to a good cause,” she said.
“And it's wonderful that someone gets to cuddle up in a quilt at Christmastime.”
Lagassie said “absolutely” when The Nugget asked if she and her daughter would repeat their project for the food bank.
Cole welcomed that news and is happy the Lagassies feel that way.
That's because Cole knew “the tremendous amount of time it took” to make the quilt and was hesitant to ask anyone to make that kind of commitment.
Cole says recently there's been a significant increase in the number of people who reach out to the food bank for help.
“Earlier we were down to 28 clients but now the number has gone up to 48,” she said.
Cole says the food bank spends on average $1,000 a month to keep its stocks shelved.
In addition to the various fundraisers it carries out, Cole notes there are several people who make a regular financial contribution to the food bank each month “and I have to say that's helping us to stay afloat.”
Leading up to the Thanksgiving weekend, Cole said the food bank handed out 25 turkey vouchers to help families over the long weekend.
Cole says non-perishable food items are always welcome and a food item she's having difficulty keeping in stock is peanut butter.
She adds residents in the Powassan area have been very generous with their giving.
As for the quilt, Tran is keeping it for herself.
However, she may put it on display at the Alderdale General Store in Chisholm which is owned and operated by her daughter as Christmas draws near. “But it won't be for sale,” Tran said.
