BROCKTON – Mayor Chris Peabody has introduced a motion at council calling for the province to increase payments to people with a disability, as well as programming for homelessness and drug addiction.
He noted that while ODSP (Ontario Disability Support Program) payments have recently had a five per cent increase, it’s not enough to make up for inflation. The payments are simply too low, as are Ontario Works payments.
“Increased rents are putting pressure on people (receiving ODSP), increasing the risk of homelessness,” he said.
He added that his big worry at present involves a large group trying to get by on fixed incomes – seniors.
“This needs to be addressed,” he said.
The mayor noted that while there’s a lot of concern in Walkerton about a highly-visible handful of people sleeping on the street, everyone in the community with incomes under $40,000 per year is affected.
“People can’t complain about homelessness without addressing the causes,” he said.
That involves programs to help those with addictions and mental health issues.
“I hope this motion gets some traction in other communities,” he said.
The motion acknowledged the continuing overdose crises that has worsened during the pandemic right across the country. It also made note of provincial programs such as ODSP, as well as the county’s Homelessness Response Steering Committee and related projects.
The motion calls for an increase in Ontario Works and ODSP payments, as well as development of additional programs to assist those with drug addiction and homelessness supports.
The resolution is being circulated to the Ontario Premier, ministers of health and mental health and addictions, local MPs and MPPs, AMO, and the County of Bruce.
The other major issue affecting the local community is the hospital situation – the eight-week closure of the Chesley hospital’s emergency department.
Peabody stated, “The problem is agency nurses – we can’t afford to run hospitals with agency nurses.”
He likened the situation to a community replacing its police with a private security company at a much higher cost.
“Nurses are quitting (hospital jobs) to go work for agencies and get a $30 per hour pay raise,” he said. “This needs to be fixed – I would like an answer from the province.”