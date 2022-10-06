While some city residents are stepping up by running in the byelection, there are plenty of other opportunities to get involved on a civic level.
Committees and boards provide support to the city and council by reviewing material, weighing alternatives and sending recommendations to council.
“A lot of people want to help or be able to have input on things for a lot of these boards, that's what they get to do,” said Amanda Van Beekveld, council committee coordinator.
She noted committees, such as the community advisory committee, get to choose the applicants for grants.
She noted it's a “nice feeling” to be able to help distribute those grants.
Popular committees are the library and airport committees, said Van Beekveld.
“People are always interested in those two specifically, seeing how they're run and, and having some input into some decisions that are made.”
There are 37 positions available for the public to get involved, and applications are open until Nov. 25.
Spots are available on the Assessment Review Board, Combative Sports Commission, Community Advisory Committee, Community Knowledge Campus (CKC), Advisory Committee, Grande Prairie Airport Commission, Grande Prairie Public Library Board, Municipal Policing Advisory Committee, and the Subdivision & Development Appeal Board.
Most of the boards are volunteer time, said Van Beekveld, but some, such as the Assessment Review Board, subdivision development appeal board, and the complaints adjudication committee, are paid positions.
“You have to take training paid for by the city, and then you get paid for the time you sit on those hearings,” she said.
The time commitment to the meetings varies from each board and committee, said Van Beekveld, who noted some of the committees have never met before, like the complaint adjudication committee.
The time commitments to each committee can be found on the city website at cityofgp.com/city-government/mayor-city-council/boards-committees.
Members of the committees and boards are chosen by city council in-camera and announced after in a council meeting.
Applications for residents to apply to the committees and boards opened in September, but not too many have yet been received, said Van Beekveld.
“We haven't pushed it too much yet, because we also have the byelection, so our communications team been busy, so they'll do a couple more pushes after the election.”