PALMERSTON ‒ Royal Terrace long-term care home is applying for an addition that would bring almost one hundred new long-term care beds to the township.
In a report coming to Minto council on Tuesday, the single-storey addition would add 99 long-term care beds and 80 retirement home beds to the Palmerston facility.
With 100 people on their waitlist as of April, the existing building contains 67 long-term care beds and 50 retirement home beds.
“As with the existing building, the owner is proposing to construct the addition above the minimum, institutional style construction type, making it a comfortable and enjoyable accommodation for the residents,” said the report.
The owner is also proposing to completely pave the entire parking area to provide an additional 66 spaces, as well as 10 new bicycle spaces, enhanced Fire Department site access, enhanced landscaping, multiple barrier-free outdoor courtyards, and security requirements for the remaining right-of-way work to be completed.
Upon completion, the owner is anticipating needing to increase the workforce on the property by an additional 50 persons.
The site layout has been also designed to permit a series of future cluster or street townhouse units to the north of the existing and proposed building, but as this is a future proposal, it has only been shown as conceptual and is not included in this approval.
While an application for the construction was put forward in September 2021, due to a “drastic increase” of construction material, a gap between provincial funding calculations, and actual construction costs, the plan was put on hold.
Despite this, the township and county accelerated the reconstruction of White’s Road and its infrastructure to support this project, as the infrastructure was undersized to support the proposed addition.
Additionally, both the water and sanitary mains were extended past Lett Street, to facilitate the future cluster/street townhouse development.
Both costs will be covered by Royal Terrace's owner.
