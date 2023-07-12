The streets in the Village of Carbon were teeming with people as they came down on Saturday, July 8 to take in the third annual Carbon Cruizers Show and Shine. Caradoc Avenue was partially closed to traffic as a total of 37 vehicles, ranging from classics to modern rides, lined the street. Event organizer Marty Morgan says he is happy to see the continued support from the local car community. A fundraiser raffle was also held during the event by the Friends of the Carbon Library which helped to raise funds to support operations of the local Carbon Library. Awards were handed out to the three best vehicles in the show, as well as one for most creative.
Carbon Cruizers car show enters third year
- Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, DrumhellerMail.com The Drumheller Mail
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Accused teacher worked at two schools
- Pierre Poilievre coming to Penticton
- Local actor Tommy Cowles still missing
- What you want to know about Granfondo road closures
- Former RCMP constable faces 13 charges
- U of W senior staff exodus follows hiring of new president
- Granfondo attracts all ages and abilities
- 'Sweet boy' mourned after deadly collision; accused drunk driver granted bail
- Letter to the Editor (1): Friday, July 7, 2023
- Last-Minute Fundraiser to Support Black Widow Rope Spinners
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Shaqiri, Haile-Selassie lead Fire to 3-0 romp over Montreal
- Wildfire options 'exhausted' as lightning, drought strain resources in B.C. district
- Wednesday sports scoreboard for July 12, 2023
- Alberta Government, Siksika Nation sign MoU for $30 million addiction treatment facility
- Town hosts business café as part of business needs assessment
- Town advocates financial support for Indigenous learning from province