The streets in the Village of Carbon were teeming with people as they came down on Saturday, July 8 to take in the third annual Carbon Cruizers Show and Shine. Caradoc Avenue was partially closed to traffic as a total of 37 vehicles, ranging from classics to modern rides, lined the street. Event organizer Marty Morgan says he is happy to see the continued support from the local car community. A fundraiser raffle was also held during the event by the Friends of the Carbon Library which helped to raise funds to support operations of the local Carbon Library. Awards were handed out to the three best vehicles in the show, as well as one for most creative.

