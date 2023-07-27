Traditional Making is coming to Humboldt on Thursday, Aug. 3. The Humboldt District Gallery is hosting Dr. Jill Taylor-Hollings.
Indigenous people of Canada have a long history of pottery making. Archaeologists have studied these pots and learned about how their makers and users lived. Dr. Jill Taylor-Hollings will share her knowledge with those that wish to attend.
This workshop is about pre-contact pottery, and it includes an opportunity to learn about traditional techniques used to make pottery, and then workshop participants can use these traditional techniques to actually make a pot.