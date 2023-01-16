In a report to be presented to Peterborough County council Wednesday, county staff estimate the province’s Bill 23 — the More Homes Built Faster Act — could cost the county $6 million in lost development charges revenue over five years, but they’re recommending those charges be indexed in 2023 to offset the costs.
“Bill 23 is expected to have significant financial impacts to the county,” the report states.
“The known revenue losses to the county exceed $6 million, and will likely be greater,”
The cost will not be a one-time loss, but will be incurred over the five-year development charge cycle, according to the report.
“This equates to an approximately 12 per cent tax levy increase, every five years, at a minimum, as a result of Bill 23,” continues the report.
Bill 23 was passed in November with the aim of increasing housing in Ontario, including initiatives that support the province’s aim to build 1.5 million homes over the next 10 years. To encourage more affordable housing, the province wants municipalities to exempt affordable, non-profit housing projects from development charges.
“While we recognize the critical need to create more affordable and attainable housing, reducing development charges will only increase the costs of growth-related infrastructure needing to be covered by existing taxpayers and raising property taxes,” Matthew Graham, mayor of Cavan Monaghan Township, told The Examiner.
“Raising property taxes also doesn’t help the affordability of home ownership.”
Development charges are fees collected from developers that help pay for the cost of infrastructure and services to new development, such as roads, water and sewer infrastructure, community centres, and emergency services and facilities.
“The philosophy of the Development Charges Act was to ensure that growth pays for growth, or to ensure that the existing taxpayer is not burdened with the cost of infrastructure to support new businesses and homes,” the staff report states.
Under the bill, the province will now require a phase-in of development charges over five years, development charges’ discounts for rental housing, the removal of development charges background studies, the removal of housing services and the removal of land acquisition for new infrastructure and facilities in background studies.
“A preliminary analysis has quantified the loss in revenue to the county, as a result of the phase-in (just this component of the bill) at approximately $1.5 million over a five-year period,” the report states.
The inability to recover the cost of future background studies is anticipated to create a tax burden in excess of $5 million.
And the impact of the inability to recover the cost of land “could be significant given that the county may have a need to acquire land for future growth-related roads, depots, paramedic bases, long-term care facilities,” according to the report.
For example, the land to acquire one new paramedic base could equate to a 1 per cent tax levy increase, it says.
But the county’s development charges’ bylaw includes a provision for the indexing of charges on Jan. 1 each year.
Based on the Statistics Canada non-residential building construction price index for Toronto, which applies to all residential and non-residential development charge rates, staff are recommending that council implement charges of 15.6 per cent for 2023.
This indexing, according to the report, will help minimize the impact of the changes and allow the county to generate the necessary revenue “to fund infrastructure required to support growth, while ensuring the burden is not placed on the taxpayer.”
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.