Carseland resident and prolific volunteer, Geraldine “Gerry” Cool, was recently recognized with a Stars of Alberta Volunteer award at a ceremony held in Calgary.
The Stars of Alberta Volunteer awards are hosted through the Alberta government’s ministry of culture on an annual basis and present awards in several categories. Cool received her award in the senior’s category.
“I was unaware of (the awards) until I was nominated. Once a year, they have different categories for volunteers who are nominated by their coworkers and whoever,” said Cool. “The people who nominated me asked my permission to nominate me and then sent it in. We did not hear anything back and we just forgot about it. Then about three weeks ago, I got a call from the government saying I had been selected.”
The ceremony, which was held in-person for the first time since COVID-19 pandemic measures had been lifted, took place at the McDougal Center in Calgary on March 31.
Awards were presented to respective recipients by Alberta Minister of Culture, Jason Luan, and Lieutenant Governor of Alberta, Salma Lakhani.
“It was a huge honour, and it was very humbling because I do not think I do any more than most other people who I know are in small communities,” said Cool. “People who volunteer just do what needs to be done, but it was very humbling to be recognized and that I was selected from all of the nominees across Alberta.”
Cool is one of six total recipients this year of the award. Reg Radke, hailing from Brooks, was also recognized with the award in the seniors’ category.
Two recipients were also named in each of the Youth and Adult categories for Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards.
According to the Alberta website, nominees are eligible for consideration, meeting several criteria, including:
Exemplifying the spirit of community service,
• Demonstration of exemplary initiative, leadership, and creativity in their service to others
• Serving as a role model for others in their community,
• Inspiring others to engage in volunteer services,
• Improving the overall quality of life for their fellow Albertans, and their communities as a whole
“It was the principal of Carseland School who asked if she could nominate me, and then two people I worked with from the preschool also supported the nomination,” said Cool. “You meet wonderful people (while volunteering) and get to work very closely with wonderful people. It is really gratifying to see something come to fruition or to help move a goal or process forward.”