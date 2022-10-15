A new harbour is being designed near Woodwards Cove on Grand Manan to manage the island's growing vessel traffic.
Mayor Bonnie Morse, who is also the project manager at the Grand Manan Harbour Authority, said that all the federal Small Craft Harbours facilities on the island "are overcrowded and they are aging." Conversations about the situation have been ongoing between federal, provincial, municipal and fishing industry stakeholders, she said.
"They all are sitting around the table basically talking about what this looks like and trying to get through, the engineering piece, the environmental piece, and the goal from Small Craft Harbours is to have a package that is tender-ready with the designs and the permitting in place by October of 2023."
The proposed new harbour, which will aim to accommodate 100 vessels, will have a new marginal wharf and floating wharves, as well as a launching and haul-out facility, according to Brandon Giordani, a spokesperson for Public Services and Procurement Canada.
The federal department is responsible for the environmental studies and public consultation process in order to support an environmental impact assessment for the project.
Discussions about the project have involved the harbour authority, Small Craft Harbours through Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), Public Works, the Province of New Brunswick, the Department of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries, the Atlantic Canada Fish Farmers Association, the Grand Manan Fishermen's Association, and the Village of Grand Manan.
Morse said the harbour authority and the harbour's users have been talking about the overcrowding for "more than 10 to 15 years now." With the passage of time, the size of vessels has also increased too.
"It's become more apparent that we need something," she said.
Over the years, the Grand Manan Harbour Authority has been looking into other possible solutions to tackle the situation, she said, but installing a new harbour near Woodwards Cove was found to be "the most practical option" in every aspect.
The new development will not lead to the closure of any previously existing Small Craft Harbours facilities, according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada. It noted that the existing facilities on the island are used by more than 150 commercial vessels for harvesting lobsters, rockweed, scallops, herring, groundfish, sea urchin and dulse.
The island's fishing industry has been constantly growing throughout the years, but the supporting infrastructure hasn't been to match it, Morse said. She added that the closest facility to Woodwards Cove is the 50-plus-year-old North Head harbour that was not built to accommodate the size and number of vessels it is currently holding.
This winter at the North Head harbour is going to be busy to a level where "the last boat in almost has to be the first boat out because there's just not room to maneuver in the harbour anymore," she added.
She said the harbour dates back to the time "before the aquaculture industry was even considered," and although floating wharves have been added to North Head, there still is a need for another development near Woodwards Cove.
Cooke Inc. has its salmon farming and aquaculture operations around the island, utilizing Grand Manan harbours.
Joel Richardson, the company's vice-president of public relations, said the company appreciates the investment being made to look into upgrading the facilities.
He mentioned that due to an increase in vessel sizes with time, most of the harbours built in the previous times need to be upgraded in terms of increasing their depths, as well as the size of the docking and wharf facilities, to allow for safer docking for the boats.
An open house regarding the harbour development was organized in Grand Manan last week to help the islanders learn more about the project. Morse said since there have been many conversations about the topic over time, the response from the public has been mostly positive. This proposed infrastructure will allow the industries on the island to have smoother fishing and aquaculture operations in the future, she added.
"We'll have the infrastructure to serve those industries in a manner that's safe and much safer than what we have right now."