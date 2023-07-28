The provincial government says it has come to a tentative deal on a new collective agreement with the union that represents New Brunswick's teachers.
In a release Friday afternoon, the government says it reached terms with the New Brunswick Teachers Federation, after the previous agreement expired at the end of February 2021. NBTF co-president Connie Keating told Brunswick News that the union's board of directors considered proposals Friday and voted to send the tentative deal to their membership.
"It's been a lot of hard work, we've been at the table for more than a year," Keating said. "So we're really pleased to have reached this tentative agreement and hopefully start the school year much more stable for our students and teachers."
"As a government, we deeply value the effort teachers put into their work each day,” Finance and Treasury Board Minister Ernie Steeves is quoted as saying in the press release. "We are very pleased to have reached a tentative agreement and look forward to having it ratified." A request for comment from the province was not returned by press time.
A conciliation board report released July 20 suggested two per cent annual increases retroactive to March 2021, with a three per cent increase this year and a four per cent increase in 2025. At that time, Keating said the bargaining team would present proposals to its board of directors, which happened earlier Friday.
"We went through it line by line, they asked lots of great questions, and then they felt that they could take it to a vote, and they did vote to accept it as a tentative agreement," Keating said.
The tentative deal is embargoed until teachers ratify the deal, she said. When asked if it's similar to the conciliation board's proposals, she said she couldn't provide specifics but that they "would have been part of the conversations."
According to the province's release, the proposed deal covers more than 7,800 employees. Keating said that the union will be conducting information sessions with teachers about the proposed deal the first week they come back from summer vacations, with a hope to vote on the deal in early September.
"Ultimately, whether they decide to ratify it or not will tell us where teachers are feeling about it," she said.