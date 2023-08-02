The joint compliance audit committee unanimously rejected a complaint from Oro-Medonte Township resident Evelyn Pollock against Mayor Randy Greenlaw at Wednesday morning’s meeting at the Simcoe County Administration Centre in Midhurst.
Pollock’s June 29 application claimed Greenlaw had “under-reported and thereby exceeded allowed election campaign spending limits” of $24,334.25.
“The committee finds that the applicant’s submissions, both written and oral, were largely speculative in nature and not based on factual information presented to the committee,” chair Doug Taylor said while reading the decision. “The information provided in support of the application did not raise a reasonable probability that a breach of campaign finance provisions in the Municipal Elections Act, 1996, did occur.”
In the gallery, about two dozen of Greenlaw’s supporters broke into applause when the decision was delivered.
“I’m very, very pleased with the decision,” Greenlaw said following the decision. “I think (the committee) made a solid decision based on the facts, or the lack of facts, in the applicant’s submission.”
Pollock’s claim listed a number of items she believed should have been accounted for more clearly, including using sign materials (frames, posts and fasteners) from Greenlaw’s previous campaign for councillor four years earlier, office expenses, phone and internet expenses, and bank charges.
When asked by committee member Ruben Rosen to provide specific dollar amounts to each of the areas where Pollock claimed Greenlaw under-reported, she could not provide details.
“You’re alleging that Mayor Greenlaw’s audited financial statement, audited by a professional firm of auditors, indicates that there are other unreported expenditures. I would like to know where, specifically, they are,” Rosen said.
“If you allege something, you have to be able to demonstrate it,” he added. “There is no information on the audited statement at all, that I can find, that there are under-reported expenditures. Where exactly are they?”
Pollock was joined by former Oro-Medonte mayor Harry Hughes, who was defeated by Greenlaw by a margin of more than two-to-one in last fall’s municipal election.
Hughes walked the committee through Pollock’s claim. In fact, Hughes spent more time presenting Pollock’s claim than Pollock did.
Greenlaw admitted it was a little awkward to see Hughes presenting someone else’s claim against him.
“Sometimes people have problems letting go and moving on,” Greenlaw said. “(Hughes) gave 16 years of his life to public service and I commend him for that, but sometimes when change is requested by the constituents, you have to accept their decision.”
Greenlaw said the committee’s unanimous rejection of Pollock’s claim gives him the freedom to focus on his job as mayor.
Pollock has 15 days to appeal the committee’s decision.
Each municipality is required by the Elections Act to establish a compliance audit committee. The county offered to have one joint committee on behalf of the 16 municipalities, as well as the City of Orillia, for efficiency.