The East Kent Celebrates committee is on the table to receive $5,000 from the Together CK Fund for its 2023 summer concert series.
The Ridgetown event is one of 50 successful applicants endorsed by the Together CK Review Committee to receive funding in three categories totalling $424,781.
The committee’s recommendations were scheduled for approval by Chatham-Kent Council at Monday night’s council meeting.
The East Kent Celebrates concert series is one of 25 applicants approved to receive a portion of the $99,050 funding distributed in the ‘Community Events’ category.
The CK Review Committee approved the East Kent Celebrates’ request for $5,000 in funding for its $11,250 event cost.
The East Kent Celebrates are in the works of organizing this year’s events, and they will be announced soon. Rumour has it they are changing the venue and have new ideas for this year’s events.
The East Kent Celebrates’ funding is one of 16 approved to receive the maximum of $5,000 in the Community Events category.
Other recipients in the Community Events category receiving $5,000 include the Buxton National Historic Site & Museum’s 100th Annual Buxton Homecoming, Chatham-Kent and Lambton Children’s Water Festival, Chatham-Kent Arts & Culture Network’s Spring Tour and Heroes Eevent, Glad Tidings Community Church’s Canada Day in Blenheim, Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority’s Pollinate Our Schools and the United Way of Chatham-Kent’s Decade’s of Carry’s 75th anniversary.
Eight major events are recommended to share in the $146,125 in the Significant Events category. Crowfest 2023 and Festival of Nations are tabled to receive the highest funding of $25,000 each, while the Thamesville Threshing Festival is recommended to receive $22,500 and the Historic Downtown Chatham BIA’s RetroFest $20,000.
Seventeen applicants are recommended to share the $128,481 allotted in the Community Projects category.
The Together CK committee approved the maximum of $10,000 for 10 of the 17 applicants, including the Buxton National Historic Site and Muesuem’s Artist Lane honorary garden, Come Together CK anti-bullying mural and the Wheatley Horticultural Society’s outdoor exercise equipment.
Chatham-Kent Council established the Community Partnership Fund in 2000, a grant program which uses matching funding to promote community development projects.
The program’s name was changed to Together CK in 2019.
The 2023 round of the Together CK event grants opened in early fall, and The Together CK Review Committee evaluated each applicant.