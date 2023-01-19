Grey Highlands council has forwarded a request for a year-round port-a-potty at Feversham Park to its ongoing budget deliberations.
Council made the decision at its meeting on Jan. 18. At its meeting on Dec. 7, council received a delegation from local resident Jill Badgerow requesting that the municipality provide washroom facilities at the park on a year-round basis.
On Dec. 7, Badgerow told council the park in Feversham is used extensively during the winter months and that washroom facilities are much needed. At that time, council requested a staff report on the matter.
Council received the staff report at its Jan. 18 meeting. The report said it would cost the municipality $2,190 to provide the port-a-potty from November to April. The municipality does provide the washroom facility during the summer months.
The cost included $990 for the rental and $1,200 to clean the portable toilet three times per week. Coun. Dan Wickens confirmed that currently during the winter months there is a port-a-potty in the park that is being paid for by private individuals.
Council ultimately decided to consider the request during its 2023 budget deliberations. Members of council did indicate some worries about the proposal.
“There are concerns that this may result in other areas looking for the same level of service,” said deputy mayor Dane Nielsen.
Mayor Paul McQueen wondered if the municipality’s community grant program could cover the cost or if provincial grants are available, who noted that at one time there was a permanent washroom at the park that has since been decommissioned.
Michele Harris, director of economic and community development, told council it was unlikely the province would pay for the port-a-potty, as that would be considered operational funding.
McQueen suggested the request be considered during the budget deliberations, adding that it was likely there would be other similar requests coming forward and council should look at them in their entirety.
“In fairness, if we approve one, we have to approve them all,” said McQueen.
Coun. Paul Allen also requested that staff provide clarity about the necessity of having the port-a-potty cleaned three times a week.
“It’s costing more to clean it than to rent it,” he said.
Allen said the outdoor skating rink in Flesherton rents a port-a-potty and says it’s cleaned once a month with no issues.