HURON-PERTH – At the Nov. 4 Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) Board of Health meeting, Medical Officer of Health (MOH), Dr. Miriam Klassen, presented her report to the board, which included updates on what HPPH is doing locally in response to the upcoming flu season and continuous COVID-19 pandemic.
“In Huron-Perth, COVID-19 test per cent positivity has been rising since mid September and the weekly number of hospitalizations and outbreaks have also increased,” stated the report.
The COVID Vaccine Team still continues to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for individuals six months and older across the counties and in their West Gore and Clinton offices.
Further, the Infectious Diseases Team hosted a webinar for long-term care homes and retirement homes on Oct. 19, to review the updated COVID-19 guidance and answer any questions residents had.
Additionally, the Communications Team continues to promote COVID-19 vaccination opportunities on social media and the HPPH website. They are currently undertaking a ‘Layer Up’ campaign to promote people to protect themselves this fall and winter against respiratory viruses, such as COVID-19 and influenza. The messaging will focus on layering protection, for example, staying up to date with vaccinations, washing hands often, staying home when sick, etc.
“COVID-19 continues to circulate in Huron Perth and across Ontario. We have seen an increase in the percent positivity of PCR tests over the past two months and a steady number of outbreaks in highest risk settings,” explained Klassen in a recent comment to Midwestern Newspapers.
“As anticipated, we are starting to see a complicated respiratory illness season with influenza and other viruses circulating along with COVID. I encourage everyone to get their fall COVID booster and annual flu shot as soon as they can. In addition, take measures to prevent getting and spreading respiratory viruses, such as staying home when sick, washing hands frequently, and wearing a mask in indoor settings, especially for those at high risk of severe outcomes, and especially when in crowded, poorly ventilated spaces.”