Anna Epp was coming from a friend's house Monday evening when she entered her apartment building to discover the sound of fire alarms and smoke in the hallway.
It was shortly after 8 p.m. when she opened the door to the upper-floor apartment at 50 Talbot St. E. in Aylmer, not realizing what was inside.
"I opened my door, and it was full of smoke. I didn't even dare" to go inside, said Epp, a five-year resident of the building that has ground-floor businesses facing the town's main street.
She called 911 and alerted other residents to get out.
Police and firefighters responding to the blaze at the Talbot Street building around 8:20 p.m. found heavy flames and smoke coming from the apartments, Aylmer fire Chief Todd McKone said.
"We went from an offensive attack to a defensive attack," he said.
Nobody was hurt as working smoking alarms helped alert occupants, McKone said.
The fire caused an estimated $1 million in damage and forced 10 people from their homes, he said.
"I lost everything else. Everything is gone," Epp said Tuesday from her sister's house in Aylmer, where she plans to stay until she finds a more permanent option.
Firefighters were called in from Malahide Township, Central Elgin and St. Thomas to assist Monday. There were 50 firefighters battling the blaze at its peak. Talbot Street was closed from John Street to King Street and was to remain shut for most of Tuesday for the investigation.
Crews continued working throughout the morning to douse hotspots, McKone said.
"We had a roof collapse through the night, so we needed to wait until we could get that heavy equipment in the morning to pull that roof off," he said.
In a post on Facebook at about 11 p.m., Aylmer police urged residents to stay away from the scene, saying the smoke is "very toxic." One eyewitness posted to social media about the blaze, saying it was burning through "a significant portion of downtown Aylmer" late Monday.
Talbot Street, also called Highway 3, is a major east-west thoroughfare in Elgin County. The street forms the backbone of Aylmer's downtown.
Aylmer Mayor Jack Couckuyt said the blaze revived memories of a Feb. 26, 1965, explosion and fire that destroyed many buildings and stores, causing more than $1 million in damage.
His first thought, he said, was, "Oh no, this is 1965 happening all over again."
Couckuyt said it was fortunate nobody was injured in the latest fire and commended the fire and police departments for their quick response.
Police thanked community members who offered shelter, food and supplies to people affected by the fire and to emergency services workers.
Multiple online fundraisers, including one for Epp, have been launched to help raise money for the displaced residents.
The support "has been wonderful," said Epp, who runs a cleaning service.
But she's struggling to come to terms with being left homeless.
"I still feel like it's a nightmare ... That it was all just a bad dream," she said.