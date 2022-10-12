Laura Brandt, Magnetawan’s deputy clerk, is issuing an early call to musicians who want to be part of the village's Music in the Park next summer.
After being sidelined two years in a row because of COVID, the municipality brought back the summer music showcase this year to very positive fanfare with some of the outdoor acts attracting more than 50 people.
“This was our rebuilding year and we had some artists perform here for the first time,” Brandt said.
Music in the Park has traditionally featured local musicians or artists with a connection to the area.
One of the first-time performers was locally born Megan Ballantyne who plays the cello.
Brandt said Ballantyne recently enrolled at the University of Toronto and is a member of a performing orchestra.
Other well known area performers include The Mighty Lopez, Davey Meloy and James Gray.
The artists performed at Centennial Park Saturday evenings starting around mid-July to the Labour Day weekend.
“We had all styles of music like country, folk and jazz and the public was really glad to have the outdoor music back,” Brandt said.
The municipality pays the artists to perform so there is no admission charge to the public.
Brandt says Music in the Park was a very popular draw pre-COVID for area residents and tourists and with the success of this past summer, she expects the event to grow.
Brandt says musicians who want to perform next summer can email her lbrandt@magnetawan.com to reserve a spot now.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.