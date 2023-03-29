On March 21, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark’s spokesperson Victoria Podbielski issued a media release confirming that 10 municipalities across Ontario had been approved for funding to help offset the costs of the derecho cleanup from May, 2022. Limerick Township, Tudor and Cashel Township and Wollaston Township were on this list of approved municipalities. Victoria Tisdale, the clerk and treasurer of Limerick Township, Wollaston Mayor Michael Fuerth and Nancy Carrol, the clerk and treasurer of Tudor and Cashel Township comment on this MMAH funding update.
On March 21, the spokesperson for Minister Steve Clark from the MMAH, Podbielski, sent out a media release outlining the funding that 10 municipalities across Ontario had been approved for, including Limerick, Tudor and Cashel and Wollaston Townships.
According to the media release sent out by the MMAH on March 21, 10 municipalities across Ontario had been approved for an overall total of $5 million in funding to help address their emergency response and infrastructure repair costs through the Municipal Disaster Recovery Assistance program.
The derecho, a widespread, long-lived windstorm, that swept across southeastern Ontario on May 21, 2022, caused widespread damage, and took a large financial toll on the affected municipalities, including emergency response, providing shelters, cleaning up fallen trees and branches along roads and making repairs to damaged municipal infrastructure.
The 10 municipalities that are getting funding to cover the effects of this derecho are; the Township of Addington Highlands (up to $932,000), the Township of Alfred and Plantagenet (up to $809,000), the Township of Asphodel-Norwood (up to $142,000), the City of Clarence-Rockland (up to $751,000), the Township of Greater Madawaska (up to $272,000), the Township of Limerick (up to $402,000), the Township of North Frontenac (up to $193,000), the Township of Tudor and Cashel (up to $531,000), the Township of Uxbridge (up to $881,000) and the Township of Wollaston (up to $117,000).
The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark said in the media release that the MDRA is an important source of funding for municipalities that have suffered extensive damage due to unexpected natural disasters, like the May, 2022 derecho.
“I want to thank municipal staff, volunteers and emergency responders for working together to keep people safe during the storm,” he says.
The MDRA program assists municipalities in addressing extraordinary emergency response as well as damage to essential municipal property or infrastructure like bridges, roads and public buildings as a result of a natural disaster. According to the MDRA guidelines, eligible expenses under the program may include operating and capital costs that are over and above regular municipal budgets and are directly linked to the disaster. In addition, a municipality may be eligible for the MDRA if its disaster-related costs reach a threshold of three per cent of its own purpose taxation levy.
Tisdale says that staff and Limerick council are very excited to hear they will be receiving reimbursement for the derecho cleanup in 2022.
“We want to thank everyone who was involved with this for their efforts in the cleanup, and also thank the province for recognizing the need for financial assistance in such a situation,” she says.
Fuerth says his only comment is that the clerk [Bernice Crocker] and treasurer [Tanya Vader] did a great job tracking all costs incurred by the May 21, 2022 derecho.
“We also would like to thank the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing for their delivery of funds prior to 2023 budget approval,” he says.
Carrol says that Tudor and Cashel sustained significant damage to their road network and infrastructure during the derecho, and when faced with an event like this, had to react quickly to protect the health and safety of their residents and property owners.
“We are very appreciative that this funding is made available to municipalities that are affected by a natural disaster of this magnitude. The total estimated final cost of the claim submitted to the [MMAH] in early fall of 2022 and as per the letter from Minister Clark, the township has been approved for reimbursement of the costs incurred to date as well as the estimated future costs. The townships remain responsible for a portion of the claim based on the funding guidelines,” she says. “The approval of compensation for the cost incurred through the MDRA funding will allow council the opportunity to focus on the future rather than the past."