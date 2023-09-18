On Wednesday, Esterhazy Town Council passed a motion to approve approximately $1,500 to help fund the Esterhazy Branch Library’s kids program.
At the beginning of March this year, the library ran a pilot project which involved running two kids programs, Idea Hour (formerly known as STEAM Club) and Storytime.
Both programs run every Wednesday, with the first one starting at 10 a.m., and the second one beginning at 3:45 p.m.
“In total of we’ve had 420 attendees since the program started in March,” Sarah Slotsve, of the Esterhazy Branch Library Board, told council.
“Unfortunately a lot of our funding for programming is done through fundraising and grant applications, and we only bring in around $3,000 a year.
“We have enough funding to operate the program until the end of October, but we wouldn’t be able to run it past that without any bursaries or support from the community or the town.”
Slotsve said the program has been well-received by the community, and brings in about 14 participants each week.
Council passed a motion to fund the program for $1,500 until the end of the year, and will revisit it at the start of next year to possibly include it in the town’s 2024 budget.
Council was reminded that the community will be hosting a minor hockey tournament from Sept. 22 to 24, at the Dana Antal Arena.
A motion was also passed for Ranie’s Kitchen to lease the kitchen space at the town’s arena for $500 a month, for the winter season.
CAO Tammy MacDonald informed council that the Bylaw Enforcement Report said the town being in a good state.
“Our bylaw officer said the municipality is in the best shape it’s been, it’s fairly quiet,” MacDonald told council.
“It’s fantastic to hear that the community is in its best shape that it has been in years with residents, she feels there isn’t much to be written about.”
Council passed a motion to repair the sidewalk in front of KO Laundry Co., located on Main Street.
The contractor, DT Concrete, was hired to do the repairs for $2,970, plus taxes.
Public Works interim director Ron Ferris also informed council that the landfill inspection will be happening at the end of the month.
A resident in town sent council a letter regarding their concerns about the traffic coming in from truck drivers on Sumner Street.
The resident expressed that truck drivers are not using the designated route to go around the residential area, and requested a sign be put up to remind drivers.
Council agreed it was a safety concern and decided to defer it to the Community Development Committee to make a decision on the proper signage.
They also discussed the possibility of updating the town’s bylaw to include a fine for anyone who is not using the designated truck route.
Although no official date has been set as of yet, a public hearing will be held regarding Esterhazy’s Planning District Committee and the RM of Fertile Belt.
Over the last year, both parties have been working together to update an old zoning bylaw which focuses on the one mile buffer zone between both municipalities.
“We haven’t updated our bylaw since 1981, so we’re updating it right now,” said CAO Tammy MacDonald.
After Esterhazy town council reads a first draft of the bylaw, a date will be set for the public hearing.
“The meeting will be held at the hall. The Town of Esterhazy’s council and mayor will be there, and the reeve and council for the RM of Fertile Belt will also be present,” said MacDonald.
“The community can have their say about how they feel about this bylaw during that time, and it has to be when both councils are in the room so they hear all of the public’s concerns at the same time, to then form their opinions to make any changes to the bylaw.”
The public will be informed once a firm date is set for the hearing.
The expected timeline for the public meeting is late September or in October.
Council passed a motion to purchase MicroAge, a cyber security service, for the town’s administration.
The service will prevent cyber breaches, protecting the town’s finances and data, and will also help train town employees about cyber security.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Esterhazy town council discussed applying for SGI’S Provincial Traffic Safety Fund Grant program to install pedestrian safety lights.
Council deferred the decision on where the safety lights would be placed, to the Community Development Committee.