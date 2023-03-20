The Gananoque Skating Club is gearing up for its annual Ice Show.
This year’s show will take place on March 25 at the Lou Jeffries Gananoque and TLTI Recreation Centre.
“We do this every end of March, as the ice comes out there, so we don’t skate through spring and summer. I’ve been doing this for about five years, and this has been going on well before that as well,” said Sharon Nixon, a coach with the Gananoque Skating Club. “It’s a year-end celebration.”
Two shows are scheduled – at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
“They’re about two hours in length,” Nixon said.
The show will feature over 75 local skaters, including those from the Gananoque Golden Blades Synchro Team, the Queen’s University varsity team and Special Olympics athletes.
Admission is free, thanks to a grant from the town, however, donations to the Gananoque and Area Food Bank are welcome.
“We’re lucky that even though Gananoque is a small town, it’s supportive of these types of events,” Nixon said. “To rent out the ice for the weekend, to get our props and everything set up (is expensive), so the town offsets that cost by giving us a grant and the stipulation is that it’s free admission.”
The Gananoque Skating Club puts together a Christmas show annually as well. The year-end show, though, after a season full of growth mentally and physically for the sport, is when the skaters put everything they’ve learned together and showcase it to the community.
“With the year-end event the kids really go all out with costumes, lighting, all those kinds of things,” said Nixon.
This year’s theme is A Night at the Movies.
“There’ll be soundtracks that people will recognize from all different movie eras,” Nixon said. “The most popular songs and soundtracks.”
Nixon expects a packed Lou Jeffries Recreation Centre at this year’s Ice Show.
“It’s such a small town, but it’s a tight-knit community,” Nixon said. “We certainly expect a good crowd. And we have skaters from Kingston as well, a connection with Queen’s University varsity team, with some of them that coach with us and skate with us.”
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)