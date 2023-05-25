Area B parks and open spaces advisory committee members passed a motion that will be forwarded to Regional District of Nanaimo directors that staff begin community outreach meant to support the development of a grant application for a demonstration plot in the 707 Community Park fuel management prescription area.
The main focus of a demonstration plot is educating the public rather than part of a strategy to treat the rest of the park, Kaitlin Fader, RDN parks operations coordinator, explained. One to five hectares in size, it would follow the treatment plan prescribed for the overall park area subject to the prescription.
The demonstration plot was one of three provincial grant eligible options presented by staff as alternatives to implementing the prescription in all of the 96 hectares in the northwest section of the park. The other two options presented to POSAC at their May 15 meeting were proceeding with treatment units, one to five hectares in size, completed over the course of three to 10 years, or a pilot plot of the same size range which would evaluate the ecological impacts of applying the prescription treatment.
The fuel management prescription completed in 2022 through the same stream of grant funding covers 22 per cent of the 707 Community Park’s total area. The prescription calls for thinning the trees to 600 stems per hectare, or 88 per cent of the standing stems, from small seedlings to mature trees. Thinning would begin with the smallest stems, including dead and dying ones. Deciduous stems would be preferentially retained to maintain biodiversity.
Staff also presented a fourth option to POSAC, dubbed an ecological wildfire management plan, which a number of POSAC members were also strongly in favour of exploring in addition to the demonstration plot.
What an ecological plan “would allow us to do is have different goals that are defined by…the community to approach wildfire resiliency and evaluate and assess the natural succession of 707 as it is now,” Fader said, using an ecological lens as opposed to the forestry lens applied to write the prescription.
“It would identify restoration needs to be done collaboratively with wildfire resiliency work,” Fader said. “The science behind wildfire is changing…especially on the coast.”
Development of an ecological plan would not be eligible for the province’s community resiliency investment grant program, but in future, the ecologically focused strategies could become eligible, Fader noted.
Electoral Area B Director Vanessa Craig was poised to present a motion that such a plan be developed for the 707 Community Park, which has an estimated cost of $25,000, and be considered in the 2024 parks budget for Area B, but withdrew it as staff suggested an in development wildfire management plan for the region-wide parks system would be best to proceed with first.
Information from that plan would be shared with all electoral areas and would inform future park-specific plans, Rick Daykin, RDN manager of parks, said. High fire risk parks, which the 707 is considered, would be prioritized in the plan. A report on the plan is scheduled to go to the board sometime in 2024.
The 2022 parks and trails strategy goals include development of a wildfire and risk assessment strategy to mitigate fire risk in regional and community parks with an estimated cost of $50,000.